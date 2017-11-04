Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected tender Saturday
Holtby will likely guard the crease Saturday on the road against the Bruins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The 28-year-old netminder has three wins in his last four starts, but also a sub-standard 3.63 GAA and .905 save percentage over that span. His sluggish start likely has more to do with a shakier defensive corps in front of him than he enjoyed a season ago, but it's certainly possible that his numbers take a step back in 2017-18. He's still a workhorse goaltender on a Caps team that should get things going after a bumpy October, so keep rolling with him.
