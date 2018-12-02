Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Sunday

Holtby is expected to man the crease during Sunday's home matinee against the Ducks.

Holtby has been absolutely marvelous of late with a 1.49 GAA and .957 save percentage behind a 5-0-0 record in his last five appearances. Fantasy owners likely spent a high pick on the 29-year-old and can only hope he shaken the cobwebs off for good, but he gets enough starting volume to be a regular in all formats even once this hot streak fades.