Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Sunday
Holtby is expected to man the crease during Sunday's home matinee against the Ducks.
Holtby has been absolutely marvelous of late with a 1.49 GAA and .957 save percentage behind a 5-0-0 record in his last five appearances. Fantasy owners likely spent a high pick on the 29-year-old and can only hope he shaken the cobwebs off for good, but he gets enough starting volume to be a regular in all formats even once this hot streak fades.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...