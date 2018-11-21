Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Chicago

Holtby will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Blackhawks, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Holtby was fantastic in his last appearance Monday against Montreal, stopping all 22 shots after relieving Pheonix Copley en route to a 5-4 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 3-5-2 on the road this season.