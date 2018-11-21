Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Chicago
Holtby will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Blackhawks, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Holtby was fantastic in his last appearance Monday against Montreal, stopping all 22 shots after relieving Pheonix Copley en route to a 5-4 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 3-5-2 on the road this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...