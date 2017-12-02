Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Columbus on Saturday

Holtby will patrol the crease in Saturday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Holtby was a bit shaky in his last outing, surrendering three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The 28-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets squad that's 7-4-1 on the road this season.