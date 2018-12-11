Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Detroit

Holtby will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Holtby was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Blue Jackets, turning aside all 28 shots en route to a 4-0 shutout victory. The 29-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and secure his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a middling Detroit offense that's averaging 2.77 goals per game on the road this campaign, 15th in the NHL.