Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Florida

Holtby will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game against the Panthers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against Vancouver, stopping 32 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his 12th victory of the year in a home matchup with a Florida club that's lost two straight games.