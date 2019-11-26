Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Florida
Holtby will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game against the Panthers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against Vancouver, stopping 32 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his 12th victory of the year in a home matchup with a Florida club that's lost two straight games.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss to Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes versus Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes first loss in eight starts•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Runs winning streak to seven•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.