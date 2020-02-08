Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Flyers
According to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Holtby was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the cage during Saturday's home game versus Philadelphia.
Holtby was pretty sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Kings, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a solid 4-2 victory. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 21st win of the season in a home matchup with a Flyers club that's 11-13-3 on the road this year.
