Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Hurricanes

Holtby will get the start Saturday against Carolina.

Holtby was pulled from his last start after allowing four goals on 11 shots. Because of how poor he played in his previous outing, expect the Capitals' netminder to be extra motivated when he tends twine against the Hurricanes. Carolina enters Saturday's game on a three-game losing streak. For the season, the Hurricanes are 10-6-0 at home.