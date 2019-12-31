Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Islanders

Holtby will guard the goal during Tuesday's home clash with the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has been pretty shaky recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Bruins and Hurricanes while posting an ugly 6.78 GAA and .769 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back in a home game versus an Islanders squad that's 11-6-1 on the road this year.