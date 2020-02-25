Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Jets

Holtby is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Winnipeg, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby was pretty solid in his last start Sunday against the Penguins, stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 23rd win of the season in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.13 goals goals per game on the road this campaign, 10th in the NHL.