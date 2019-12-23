Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing off against B's
Holtby will get the road start in Monday's matchup against the Bruins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Holtby will get the final start ahead of the holiday break. The veteran has been solid in December, recording a .918 save percentage and 4-2-0 record, including a win over the Bruins on Dec. 11. The Bruins are in a slump, losing eight of their past nine games and averaging 2.4 goals per contest in that stretch.
