Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing off against Hurricanes
Holtby will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby's backup, Ilya Samsonov, dominated his NHL debut Friday by allowing just one goal on 26 shots, so Holtby will be called on for the second half of the back-to-back games. Holtby performed well in the season opener as he took down the defending Stanley Cup champions by steering away 20 of 22 shots, and he'll look for revenge in this outing against the team that ended the Capitals season last April.
