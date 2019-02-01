Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing potent offense Friday

Holtby will tend twine as Friday's home starter versus the Flames, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby will contend with a Calgary team that ranks eighth in the league by means of averaging 3.12 road goals per game. His owners will want to see him improve upon his ho-hum record of 17-12-3 and shaky peripherals that include a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage through 35 games.