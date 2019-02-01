Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing potent offense Friday
Holtby will tend twine as Friday's home starter versus the Flames, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will contend with a Calgary team that ranks eighth in the league by means of averaging 3.12 road goals per game. His owners will want to see him improve upon his ho-hum record of 17-12-3 and shaky peripherals that include a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage through 35 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...