Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Sabres
Holtby is slated to start in goal in Friday's home matchup with the Sabres, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby has been on a roll over the past two weeks, picking up four wins in five appearances while posting a respectable .916 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Buffalo team that's gone 4-2-1 on the road this year.
