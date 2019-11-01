Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Sabres

Holtby is slated to start in goal in Friday's home matchup with the Sabres, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby has been on a roll over the past two weeks, picking up four wins in five appearances while posting a respectable .916 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Buffalo team that's gone 4-2-1 on the road this year.