Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Tampa on Friday
Holtby will start Friday's showdown with the Lightning, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby gets the front end of Washington's back-to-back, with backup Ilya Samsonov taking Saturday's easier matchup against the Red Wings. While not the juggernaut they were last year in the regular season, the Lightning have still crept into the league lead with 3.73 goals per game, so Tampa Bay won't make life easy for Holtby.
