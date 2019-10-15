Capitals' Braden Holtby: Fails to stop any pucks
Holtby allowed three goals on as many shots before receiving the hook in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
There's no sugar-coating this one -- Holtby's outing Monday was a dud. He's now in possession of a 4.27 GAA and an .846 save percentage in five appearances. Holtby has struggled for the last two seasons after keeping his GAA under 2.25 from 2014-15 to 2016-17. He won't take the loss against the Avalanche, but he will need to be better to avoid losing time to Ilya Samsonov.
