Capitals' Braden Holtby: Falls apart late

Holtby surrendered six goals on 25 shots during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Holtby had been red-hot heading into Sunday's matinee but will fall to 10-6-2 behind a 2.94 GAA and .910 save percentage in 19 games. The third-period collapse notwithstanding, the 29-year-old has enough workload on a quality team to be a reliable fantasy netminder on most nights.