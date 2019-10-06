Capitals' Braden Holtby: Falls in OT
Holtby stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The 30-year-old made some big saves and took a shutout into the third period, but Carolina finally beat Holtby on the power play early in the third and things unraveled from there. Both his starts to begin the season have gone to OT, with the Caps winning the first one Wednesday, but Holtby will get a chance to rest up before Washington takes the ice again Tuesday against the Stars.
