Capitals' Braden Holtby: Falls to Bolts in OT
Holtby stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Since shutting out the Devils on March 8, Holtby has stumbled, going 1-2-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .868 save percentage over his last four starts. His overall numbers are right in line with last year's fairly lackluster regular-season performance, but that hasn't stopped the Caps from sitting atop the Metropolitan Division standings.
