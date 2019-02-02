Capitals' Braden Holtby: Finally ends losing streak

Holtby turned aside 27 of 30 shots faced during Friday's 4-3 home win over the Flames.

Holtby's solid performance helped the Capitals snap a seven-game losing streak that had sunk them to the boundaries of playoff contention. The 29-year-old netminder has been floundering of late with a 5.39 GAA and .843 save percentage over his last four starts, but fantasy owners can only hope the bye week and Friday's effort will jumpstart the Saskatchewan native for the final months of the 2018-19 season.