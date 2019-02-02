Capitals' Braden Holtby: Finally ends losing streak
Holtby turned aside 27 of 30 shots faced during Friday's 4-3 home win over the Flames.
Holtby's solid performance helped the Capitals snap a seven-game losing streak that had sunk them to the boundaries of playoff contention. The 29-year-old netminder has been floundering of late with a 5.39 GAA and .843 save percentage over his last four starts, but fantasy owners can only hope the bye week and Friday's effort will jumpstart the Saskatchewan native for the final months of the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...