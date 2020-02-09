Capitals' Braden Holtby: Floodgates open
Holtby was pulled after allowing seven goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.
Every Cap was bettered by their opponent -- the Flyers were dominant. And Holtby didn't have a chance. He's 2-2 in his last four games, but what a contrast of games. In his wins, Holtby allowed just two goals in each contest. In the losses, the floodgates opened and he let in 12. He continues to have Ilya Samsonov push him and the Caps will ultimately go with the hot hand as they approach the postseason. Holtby's owners are hoping that's him, but it could be a situation where the first big falter results in a permanent change.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.