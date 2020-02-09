Capitals' Braden Holtby: Floodgates open

Holtby was pulled after allowing seven goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.

Every Cap was bettered by their opponent -- the Flyers were dominant. And Holtby didn't have a chance. He's 2-2 in his last four games, but what a contrast of games. In his wins, Holtby allowed just two goals in each contest. In the losses, the floodgates opened and he let in 12. He continues to have Ilya Samsonov push him and the Caps will ultimately go with the hot hand as they approach the postseason. Holtby's owners are hoping that's him, but it could be a situation where the first big falter results in a permanent change.