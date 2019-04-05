Capitals' Braden Holtby: Foils Habs

Holtby turned aside 33 of 34 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 home win over the Canadiens.

Holtby was marvelous from the get-go and did his part to backstop the Capitals to their fifth straight Metropolitan Division win. The 29-year-old netminder is likely to start the regular season finale against the Islanders on Saturday as Washington looks to stay hot heading and defend their title as Stanley Cup champions.