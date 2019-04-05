Capitals' Braden Holtby: Foils Habs

Holtby turned aside 33 of 34 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 home win over the Canadiens.

Holtby was marvelous from the get-go and did his part to backstop the Capitals to their fifth straight Metropolitan Division win. The 29-year-old netminder is likely to start the regular season finale against the Islanders on Saturday as Washington looks to stay hot heading and defend their title as Stanley Cup champions.

More News
Our Latest Stories