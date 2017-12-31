Capitals' Braden Holtby: GAA and save percentage lagging behind wins
Holtby made 25 saves in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
Holtby sits second in the NHL with 22 wins, but he's just 24th in save percentage and 25th in GAA among those with double-digit games played. Holtby and the Caps are focused on what they can do in the postseason, so individual stats don't seem to matter much to him, as long as the wins come. That's great for fans, but a tough pill to swallow for fantasy owners counting on elite production.
