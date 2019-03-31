Capitals' Braden Holtby: Game peaking for playoff success
Holtby made 25 saves Saturday in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Holtby has won four straight, but despite the win, his .893 save percentage will hurt daily players. Still, Holtby's game is peaking at the right time for playoff success. His excellent play against Tampa is great, but he'll need to carry his team through Pittsburgh again to get a shot at the Bolts in the postseason. It's possible, but those Pens are white hot. It'll be a great battle regardless.
