Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gearing up for Game 7

Holtby is the projected starter for Game 7 against the visiting Hurricanes on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This is a no-brainer goalie confirmation, as the defending champs aren't about to pivot from the world-class tender in a deciding playoff contest. Holtby has maintained a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage in this series, with a shutout and a few duds mixed in.