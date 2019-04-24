Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gearing up for Game 7
Holtby is the projected starter for Game 7 against the visiting Hurricanes on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This is a no-brainer goalie confirmation, as the defending champs aren't about to pivot from the world-class tender in a deciding playoff contest. Holtby has maintained a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage in this series, with a shutout and a few duds mixed in.
