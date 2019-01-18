Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gearing up to start Friday
Holtby (eye) will start Friday evening against the visiting Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
After taking to the ice for his normal pre-game routine Friday morning, Holtby told reporters that his eye is back to normal. Now, he will set his sights on an Islanders team that features former Capitals bench boss Barry Trotz. You can bet the netminder is fully aware that his club is only one point ahead of the divisional foe in the Metropolitan Division standings.
