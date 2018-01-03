Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets 23rd win in 31 starts

Holtby's 34 saves propelled his club to a 5-4 overtime victory Tuesday in Carolina.

Holtby's 2.68 GAA and .917 save percentage represent a decline in form compared to his dominant stretch from the previous three seasons, but his 23-8-0 record through Washington's first 41 games has the standout netminder on pace for a fourth consecutive 40-win season. He owes much of his success in the win column to a resurgent Alex Ovechkin, who bailed out Holtby in this one by scoring the tying goal in the third period and burying the overtime winner.

