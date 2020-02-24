Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets back in win column Sunday
Holtby made 32 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
The veteran netminder had been 0-2-1 over his last three starts, but Holtby came up with some big stops and got carried to victory by a four-goal third period for the Caps. His 3.21 GAA and .899 save percentage in February are shaky, but Ilya Samsonov's recent regression (4.13 GAA in his last five outings) has put Holtby back in the No. 1 job for Washington -- at least for now.
