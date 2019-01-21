Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets hook against Hawks
Holtby gave up four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Pheonix Copley early in the second period during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks.
After three straight starts in which he gave up only two goals each time, Holtby produced another dud. The 29-year-old now has a 2.92 GAA and .909 save percentage through 33 appearances, numbers nearly identical to last season's disappointing regular-season showing.
