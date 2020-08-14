Holtby will patrol the crease during Friday's Game 2 versus the Islanders.

Holtby wasn't great in Game 1, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 30-year-old backstop will need to be far better in order to give his team a shot at tying up the series Friday, as the Capitals offense will undoubtedly be hamstrung to an extent by Nicklas Backstrom's (concussion) absence, so goals will come at a premium.