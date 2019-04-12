Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets off on right foot

Holtby finished Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series with 27 saves and two goals against.

The win gets the defending champs off on the right foot this postseason, something they failed to do in last season's Cup journey. For Holtby, the Caps' netminder is as battle-tested as they come, as far as goalies are concerned, so a performance like this to open a series is not a good sign for the underdog Hurricanes.