Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest

Holtby will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was awful in his last start March 6 against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on just nine shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer. The 28-year-old netminder has been pulled in three of his last six starts and has only picked up one win in his last eight appearances, which has caused the Capitals to turn to Grubauer in goal for four straight starts. Grubauer will take on the Islanders on the road Thursday, with Holtby drawing the home start against the same opponent Friday. He'll hope to right the ship and return to form in a matchup with a New York team that's 14-17-6 on the road this season.