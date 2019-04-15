Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Monday
Holtby will be between the pipes on the road for Game 3 versus Carolina on Monday, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby is dialed in right now, as he is riding a seven-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.85 GAA and .938 save percentage. With the Lightning and Penguins faltering and Holtby on top of his game, the Eastern Conference appears to be Washington's for the taking.
