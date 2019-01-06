Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Sunday
Holtby will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Detroit, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has been drilled in his last two outings, coughing up 11 goals on 76 shots in a pair of losses. After those contests, his season numbers are now a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage, very similar to last year's disappointing performance. Sunday's matchup against a poor Detroit offense would be a good place for the former Vezina winner to get back on track.
