Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Sunday

Holtby will get Sunday's home start against the Flyers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Flyers have won six of their last seven contests and averaged four goals per game in that stretch. Holtby has a 2-1-1 record with an unexciting .906 save percentage and 3.20 GAA in four games since the calendar flip. Fantasy owners should still consider Holtby a worthy start since he has won 11 of his last 15 starts since the beginning of December -- even if his .916 save percentage in that span isn't flashy.