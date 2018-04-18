Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Thursday

Holtby will tend the twine against the Blue Jackets in Thursday's Game 4 clash, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby made 33 of a possible 35 saves in Wednesday's overtime victory, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see coach Barry Trotz go back to the veteran. The 28-year-old failed to reach the 40-win mark for the first time in four seasons, but he remains one of the league's elite tenders. Barring a meteoric collapse, Holtby has likely locked down the No. 1 job in Washington for the rest of the postseason.