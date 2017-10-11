Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Holtby will be stationed between the pipes against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
After allowing four goals in his season debut, Holtby bounced back strong in his last start, stopping 38 of 39 shots in a victory over Montreal. The 28-year-old netminder is among the NHL elites and should continue to play as such. However, a matchup against the rival Penguins will be a tough -- but familiar -- test.
