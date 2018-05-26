Capitals' Braden Holtby: Getting set for Game 1 against Vegas
Holtby was in the starter's net during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports. The celebrated backstop is preparing for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights in Vegas on Monday.
This comes as no surprise, as Holtby has been rock solid for the Capitals after spelling Phillip Grubauer in the first round against Columbus. The 28-year-old sports a 2.04 GAA and .924 save percentage behind a 12-6-0 record in the postseason and will look to continue that trend against the upstart Golden Knights.
