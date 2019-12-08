Capitals' Braden Holtby: Given Monday's start
Holtby will start between the pipes for Monday's home clash against Columbus, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old continues his torrid pace for 2019-20, going 15-2-4 along with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage. Holtby will face a great matchup against the league's 30th-best offense in terms of goals per game this season (2.45). With the Capitals sitting atop the league standings with 49 points, Holtby continues to be a great fantasy option in season-long and DFS formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.