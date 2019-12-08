Capitals' Braden Holtby: Given Monday's start

Holtby will start between the pipes for Monday's home clash against Columbus, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old continues his torrid pace for 2019-20, going 15-2-4 along with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage. Holtby will face a great matchup against the league's 30th-best offense in terms of goals per game this season (2.45). With the Capitals sitting atop the league standings with 49 points, Holtby continues to be a great fantasy option in season-long and DFS formats.