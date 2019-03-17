Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up another four goals

Holtby made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The game was closer than the score -- the Bolts put two pucks into an empty net. However, Holtby has allowed four goals in two of his last three games and to conference rivals, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. Those are two teams they'll need to pass through on the trip back to Lord Stanley. But don't forget -- Holtby was questionable heading into the playoffs last year and look what happened.