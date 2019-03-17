Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up another four goals
Holtby made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
The game was closer than the score -- the Bolts put two pucks into an empty net. However, Holtby has allowed four goals in two of his last three games and to conference rivals, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. Those are two teams they'll need to pass through on the trip back to Lord Stanley. But don't forget -- Holtby was questionable heading into the playoffs last year and look what happened.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for marquee matchup•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sixth win in last seven games•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pummeled by Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Minding the cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wards off Devils for third shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...