Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up four goals in overtime loss

Holtby allowed four goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Jets.

Holtby has allowed nine total goals in consecutive overtime losses, dropping to 28-10-4 on the season with a .913 save percentage. The 28-year-old is going through a rough stretch, but he remains an elite fantasy option. Holtby has only suffered 10 regulation losses in 42 appearances this season and will get back on track soon, so keep getting him in your lineup.