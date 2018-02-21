Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up four to Bolts in loss
Holtby allowed four goals on just 19 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Not only was this a daunting matchup, it was also a tough schedule spot for the Capitals, as they played an afternoon game Monday against Buffalo. While Washington showed up to play and outshot the Bolts 37-19, Tampa Bay scored four goals from prime real estate. It's been a year-long problem, as the Caps have allowed the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.02) in the league. It hasn't completely crippled Holtby's fantasy value, but it's a main reason for his significant statistical decline to a .909 save percentage and 2.95 GAA this year.
