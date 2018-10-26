Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up three in Thursday's loss

Holtby was beaten three times on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

To his credit, Holtby managed to keep Connor McDavid from lighting the lamp, though McDavid did so anyway into an empty net after Holtby was pulled for an extra attacker. Washington's netminder was scored on in all situations, allowing a goal on the power play, shorthanded and at even strength. It's not panic time yet, but owners would certainly like to see improvement on Holtby's 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage.