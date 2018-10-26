Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up three in Thursday's loss
Holtby was beaten three times on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
To his credit, Holtby managed to keep Connor McDavid from lighting the lamp, though McDavid did so anyway into an empty net after Holtby was pulled for an extra attacker. Washington's netminder was scored on in all situations, allowing a goal on the power play, shorthanded and at even strength. It's not panic time yet, but owners would certainly like to see improvement on Holtby's 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Steers away 22 shots•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting net against Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another poor start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 stops in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.