Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up two in Game 4 loss
Holtby gave up two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to Pittsburgh. The series is now squared at two games apiece.
Holtby caught a bad break on the second Penguins goal late in the second period, as he appeared to barely keep the puck from crossing the goal line similarly to the controversial no-goal in Game 2, but Pittsburgh was given the benefit of the doubt this time. While Holtby held the fort from there and gave his team a chance to win, Washington was never able to find a second goal before Pittsburgh sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute. The veteran netminder should be right back in there for Game 5 on Saturday.
