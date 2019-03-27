Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grabs win against Carolina

Holtby stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Only a Dougie Hamilton late in the second period kept Holtby from recording his fourth shutout of the season. The defending champs are heating up to close out the regular season and now sit three points up on the Pens and Isles for top spot in the Metropolitan Division, and Holtby's strong 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage through 11 starts in March have been a big reason why.