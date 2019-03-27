Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grabs win against Carolina
Holtby stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Only a Dougie Hamilton late in the second period kept Holtby from recording his fourth shutout of the season. The defending champs are heating up to close out the regular season and now sit three points up on the Pens and Isles for top spot in the Metropolitan Division, and Holtby's strong 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage through 11 starts in March have been a big reason why.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to stay hot against 'Canes•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stifles Flyers for win No. 28•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drops decision to Wild•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In crease Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Falls to Bolts in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...