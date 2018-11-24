Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grabs win over Red Wings

Holtby stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 win over the visiting Red Wings on Friday.

The Saskatchewan native has now earned three straight victories, a span in which he's allowed just three goals on 93 shots. Holtby had only managed a single win in his six starts prior to that, so owners will be hoping he and the Capitals can settle into a groove of consistency as the calendar flips to December.

More News
Our Latest Stories