Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grounds Flyers in Philadelphia

Holtby stopped 27 of 30 shots Wednesday in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

The performance gives Holtby five wins in his past six starts, moving his season record to 25-16-4 with a 2.94 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. Washington will have a day off before hosting the Devils on Friday, with Holtby the likely candidate to start against the visitors. While nothing has been confirmed, Holtby already owns a victory over New Jersey in 2018-19, whereas backup Pheonix Copley lost his only start to the Devils this season.