Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Monday

Holtby will tend the twine against the Lightning in Monday's Game 6 matchup.

Holtby has dropped three in a row while posting a disappointing .844 save percentage and 3.49 GAA. If the Caps are going to force a Game 7, they will need the netminder to rediscover the form he had during the opening two rounds, in which he logged a 2.04 GAA versus Columbus and Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay may be averaging a mere 29.5 shots in the postseason, but is making the most of it with 3.33 goals per game and will look to test Holtby early to set the tone for the rest of the game.