Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Saturday
Holtby will get the start at home against the Maple Leafs, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby carries a 2.98 GAA and .907 save percentage behind a 2-0-1 record in three games into Saturday's action. The Capitals will be trying to atone for a poor performance in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Devils but will be doing so against the hottest offense in the NHL. The 29-year-old netminder is one of the league's best, but this could be a rough night for him if the team defense doesn't improve, so exercise caution when setting your lineups.
