Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Thursday
Holtby will tend the road goal in Thursday's tilt against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has been one of the best netminders in the league lately, recording a 5-1-0 record to go along with a 1.98 GAA and .921 save percentage in his last six starts. The 29-year-old will have a decent matchup, facing an offense that ranks 12th in goals per game this campaign (3.04).
